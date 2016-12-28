IN MEMORIAM: Franklin R. Scanlon, 82;

Contractor Served On County Fair Board

WESTVILLE – Franklin R. Scanlon, 82, a plumber and carpenter by trade and Milford Rotarian who served on the Otsego County Fair Board, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Little Falls.

Born in Manlius, on Feb. 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Ruby M. Fields, Scanlon. Frank was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam. He was a self-employed carpentry and plumbing contractor.

Frank was a former member of the Westville Methodist Church, Milford Rotary, Milford Little League and served on the Otsego County Fair Board. He was a seventh-degree member of the National Grange No. 540 in Westville.

Frank enjoyed watching antique tractor pulls, going to tractor shows as well as antique engine shows. He enjoyed working with wood for his career and as a hobby.

He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Renwick and husband, Tom of Schenevus; four sons, Rexford Scanlon and wife, Susan of Taberg, Robert Scanlon of Cooperstown, Charles Scanlon and wife, Toni of Buhl, Idaho, and Roger Scanlon and wife, Sharon of Schenevus; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.

Frank was predeceased by a brother, Walter Scanlon of Tully; and two daughters, Carolyn Scanlon of Minnesota and Sue Ann Scanlon of Oneonta.

Cremation will take place at Park View Crematorium in Schenectady and final inurnment will take place this spring in Westville Cemetery in Westville.

Arrangements are by the Riley Mortuary, Inc. 110 Division St., Amsterdam.

