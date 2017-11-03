FRAZIER: Tarbell Dedicated To Oneonta

To the Editor:

I would like to encourage all District 4 Town of Oneonta residents to support Breck Tarbell on election day, Nov 7.

Breck has shown his dedication to Oneonta and the residents by serving an the Town Planning Board as well as volunteering to help lead the Oneonta Lions Club. His commitment to improving the quality of life in our area is displayed by his service to Hospice, The American Red Cross, and the Susquehanna Animal Shelter.

Breck has pledged to help our local small businesses, that create 70 percent of all new jobs, and to encourage greater trade education to fill the gaps between the local existing and needed labor pools. Having Breck on the county Board would help to ensure the continued success at bringing our annual budget in under the 2 percent Tax Cap. Minimal tax increases benefit all county taxpayers.

While your current representative has not attended any of his assigned committee meetings in two months, Breck has the time and initiative needed to perform the duties required of your elected representative.

Please support Breck on Nov. 7.

ED FRAZIER

District #1 Unadllla

County Representative

