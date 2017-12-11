Friends, Family Honor Gene Bettiol’s Legacy

By:  12/10/2017  8:30 pm
Mourner’s filled the Bettiol Theater to say goodbye to Eugene Bettiol, Sr., the foremost developer of Southside, who passed away Saturday Dec. 2 at age 85. Speakers included State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, Joseph Pondolfino, Jeanie Scarzafava, and Gene’s grandchildren. Music was provided by John Thompson. At right, Huemac Garcia and wife Suzanne give their condolences to Betty Bettiol, Gene’s widow in the receiving line following the service. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

