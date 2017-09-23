By:  09/23/2017  1:41 pm
Friends Helping Friends Benefit Golf Outing Underway

Friends Helping Friends

Golf Benefit Underway

Matt Schuermann, Cooperstown hits a line drive at hole nine as Matt Hazard, Cooperstown, and Mike Perrino, Cooperstown, look on at the 3rd annual Friends Helping Friends benefit golf tournament at Meadow Links Golf Course this morning. The event continues throughout the day and ends this evening with a banquet in honor of recipients Kay Anichini, Alex Reynolds , Amelia Spencer and the late Larry Gallup. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
