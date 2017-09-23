Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Sports › Friends Helping Friends Benefit Golf Outing Underway Friends Helping Friends Benefit Golf Outing Underway 09/23/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Sports Friends Helping Friends Golf Benefit Underway Matt Schuermann, Cooperstown hits a line drive at hole nine as Matt Hazard, Cooperstown, and Mike Perrino, Cooperstown, look on at the 3rd annual Friends Helping Friends benefit golf tournament at Meadow Links Golf Course this morning. The event continues throughout the day and ends this evening with a banquet in honor of recipients Kay Anichini, Alex Reynolds , Amelia Spencer and the late Larry Gallup. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related