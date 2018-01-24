Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' Otsego | People › Full House For New Senior Meal Site Full House For New Senior Meal Site 01/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, People It’s A Full House At New Senior Meal Site Sheila Bernier and Terri Coy, servers with the Trinity Serving Group, prepare plates for Sandy Andrews, Tom Rathbone, and Nancy Wycoff, Milford, at the inaugural Senior Meal Site this morning at the Milford United Methodist Church. 40 seniors gathered for a roast pork lunch with sweet potatoes, spinach and chocolate chip cookies, followed by a brief address from state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford. The lunch, part of a pilot program through the Office of the Aging, will be served the fourth Wednesday of every month. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related