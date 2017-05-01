Gail Monington, 68; ‘Active And Involved’ Grandmother

COOPERSTOWN – Gail B. Monington, 68, of Cooperstown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening April 29, 2017.

Born Nov. 16, 1948, in Cooperstown, Gail was the daughter of Clyde S. and Harriet (Morgan) Becker. She graduated from Oneonta High School in the Class of 1967 and from Albany Business College in 1969.

Gail met her lifelong love, Joseph Monington when, in 1965, they both happened to be ice skating in Neahwa Park and Joe asked her to skate with him. They were married on Sept. 10, 1971.

She worked for a number of years as a clerk/receptionist at Bassett and at the Oneonta Urgent Care Center, and was a former member of the Cooperstown Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Gail was full of love. She enjoyed needlepoint and cross stitch, flower (and, in more recent years, vegetable) gardening, baking and cooking for family and friends, dining (in and out), and her many pets (most recently Copper and Sadie) all of whom loved her back.

Most of all, she loved her family, her children and grandchildren. Known to her grandchildren as Grandma Monington, she was an active and involved grandmother, involving them in baking, cooking, and arts and crafts; she loved to take them on adventures like skating and bowling. She made certain her time with her grandchildren was always special. Her engaging smile, sense of humor, and her laugh will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Monington; three sons, Michael Monington (wife Shannon), David Monington, and Scott Monington (fiancée Heather Roberts); grandchildren Sydney and Mackenzie Monington and Halie and Colton Monington; brother John Becker; sister Laura Greene; sisters Sue and Paris Reidhead; mother-in-law Francis Angelina Monington; brother-in-law Lynn Monington; sister-in-law Gail Knapp (husband Harry); brother-in-law Steve Monington (wife Rhonda); sister-in-law Kathy Utter (husband David); several nieces and nephews; and many, many close, personal friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law Tom Greene.

Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday May 4, at the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Steve Monington will follow at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that those who so desire make contributions in Gail’s memory to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

