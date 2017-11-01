Gas Line Leak Shuts Down Route 23

ONEONTA – Route 23 near WalMart was shut down to traffic and residents were evacuated from the Lantern Hill trailer park after workers hit a six-inch gas line that supplies Southside, Angel Heights and Davenport.

According to Town Supervisor Bob Wood, contractors working on a water project accidentally punctured the gas line and quickly called NYSEG to the scene. Oneonta Police evacuated Lantern Hill residents to the Salvation Army, and NYSEG was able to bypass the line to prevent shut-off and open the road later in the evening.

“It could have been a very dangerous situation, but it was handled well,” said Wood.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.