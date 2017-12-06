Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Gene Bettiol, Developer Of Southside, Dies At 85 Gene Bettiol, Developer Of Southside, Dies At 85 12/06/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Gene Bettiol, Developer Of Southside, Dies At 85 Eugene A. Bettiol Sr., 85, who almost single-handedly created Southside Oneonta, the foremost shopping district for 50 miles in every direction, passed away Saturday in Albany Medical Center. A private man, very little has been written about him until now. In this week’s editions, available on newsstands this afternoon, his vitality, entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishment are explored. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related