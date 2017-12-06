Gene Bettiol, Developer Of Southside, Dies At 85

By:  12/06/2017  6:24 pm
Eugene A. Bettiol Sr., 85, who almost single-handedly created Southside Oneonta, the foremost shopping district for 50 miles in every direction, passed away Saturday in Albany Medical Center. A private man, very little has been written about him until now. In this week’s editions, available on newsstands this afternoon, his vitality, entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishment are explored.
