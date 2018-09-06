George E. Key Jr.; County Native Drove Milk For Living

HOBART – George E. Key Jr., a Richfield Springs native who spent his career as a truck driver, shipping milk and cattle locally and across country, passed this Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, passed away at his home peacefully with his family close by his side following a short battle with cancer.

Born in Richfield Springs, he learned young what a hard days work was on the family farm, while attending Richfield Springs Central School during the day.

A patriot of his country, George severed eight years in the state Army National Guard.

Mr. Key met and married Sherry A. (Bergloff) Key in 1959, together they moved their family of eight to Hobart in 1969, where George became a truck driver, working for 4½ years with Bob McQueen, hauling milk to New York City , followed by 10 years with Kortright Dairies, hauling a little bit of everything and going as far as Arizona and back, even taking a load of cows across the water to Martha’s Vineyard.

George then proudly drove for the Riddell brothers of Oneonta, never getting away from his farming roots, hauling the milk. Even in retirement the road called him back and he drove a few more years for Mountainside Dairies of Roxbury.

His last 10 years were devoted to his wife, caring for Sherry as she battled Alzheimer’s. George also found time to continue doing what he loved working outside on the tractor, still putting in a good days work.

George was predeceased by his wife Sherry of nearly 58 years in 2017; a son, Martin E. Key, Sr.; daughter: Judith A. Hargrove; parents George and Reba (Thompson) Key, Sr.; sisters: Virgina Briesmeister, Garnet Brown, Hilda Lamb, Gloria (Burbeick) Sargent, Rose Parker and Matter Garbera; and a brother: Charles Key.

He is survived by daughters Nancy Key of Stamford and Bonnie (Dennis) Buel of Jefferson; sons William (Athea) Key of Halcottsville, Joe (Terri) Key of Fultonville and Leon Key of Hobart; 12 beloved grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was always important to George and he loved his in law as his own.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Locust Hill Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital www.stjude.org

Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Key family.

