By: Jim Kevlin  08/10/2018  6:24 pm
Get Yer Sunflowers Now!

It must be August, with Robert Schorf of The County Dooryard, between Portland and Milford, selling sunflowers from his five-acre patch across Route 28. He reported today he’s halfway through his six-week season. His wife talked him into selling sunflowers in season many years ago. “It brings a lot of smiles to people’s faces,” he said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
