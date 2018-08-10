Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Get Yer Sunflowers Now! Get Yer Sunflowers Now! 08/10/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Get Yer Sunflowers Now! It must be August, with Robert Schorf of The County Dooryard, between Portland and Milford, selling sunflowers from his five-acre patch across Route 28. He reported today he’s halfway through his six-week season. His wife talked him into selling sunflowers in season many years ago. “It brings a lot of smiles to people’s faces,” he said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related