Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Gingerly, Price Chopper Lures 4-Legged Customer Out Door Gingerly, Price Chopper Lures 4-Legged Customer Out Door 10/05/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Gingerly, Price Chopper Lures 4-Legged Customer Out Door A young buck wandered through the automatic doors at Price Chopper in Cooperstown Tuesday evening, to the surprise of the night staff. The deer wandered around the fruit and vegetable aisles and past the beer display, prompting one observer to to say, “If you’ve got the time, we’ve got the deer.” Instead confronting the animal, an assistant night manager and a staffer on duty tempting the animal out the door with a trail of apples. No damage was reported. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related