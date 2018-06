Going, Going…

Office Razed To Created More Parking For Bank

If you hurry over right now to the corner of Chestnut and Glen in Cooperstown, you will catch the final moments of the demolition of a former dentist office at 71 Chestnut St. to create more parking for the neighboring Bank of Cooperstown. Bank President Scott White, watching at left, said the plan is to double the number of bank parking spaces from the current 10. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

