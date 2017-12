GUILFORD – A 16 year old male was killed when another teen boy accidentally shot him, according to reports.

State Police are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred Friday morning on County Road 35 in the town of Guilford. Police have said there is no threat to the public, and that the shooting appears to be accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

