Hannaford Campaign Gives 50 Meals To Salvation Army 02/02/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Hannaford Campaign Gives 50 Meals To Salvation Army Oneonta Salvation Post Commander Sharon Harford receives 50 meals donated through the "Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger" campaign this afternoon from the company's Southside store Manager John Ray and Assistant Manager Christine Gallup. The boxes include chicken chunks, green beans, instant oatmeal, canned pineapple and other nutritious items. In addition periodic Hannaford contributions like today's, Ray said the supermarket gives shoppers a chance to buy a "Give A Meal" box (a $13 value for $10) during the Christmas season to be donated to local needy families; this past season, 700 meals were donated that way. The company, headquarters in Portland, Maine, has been implementing the hunger-fighting program as long as it's been in the market, 20 years now. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)