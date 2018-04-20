HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 20

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting a performance of “Of Mice and Men.” Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Screening of “Landfill Harmonic,” a film about ‘The Recycled Orchestra,’ a group of children from a Paraguayan slum who play instruments made entirely of garbage. Milford Central School, 42 Main St., Milford. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival-movie-night-2/

FAKE NEWS – 8:30 a.m. Can you spot fake news? Hear from Library Sarah Livingston on the history of fake news and the impact of social media. There will also be tips for evaluating news you see online. Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 5th floor, 189 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ROAST PORK DINNER – 6 p.m. Celebrate spring. Reservation required, takeout available. Middlefield Baptist Church, Middlefield. Call Dorothy, 607-547-9093, or Sue, 607-264-8042.

INTERFAITH – 7:15 p.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Rabbi Molly Karp, Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story, The Ugly Duckling. Titled ‘Honk!.’ Tickets, $10. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3414 or visit www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. OCA presents award winning ensemble, The Verona String Quartet. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

