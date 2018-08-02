HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

FABULOUS FRIDAY – 5:30 – 8 p.m. See classic cars at Tom and Doug’s Cruise In Car Show. Enjoy music by Off The Record, tastings by Northern Eagle Beverages. Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

O-COUNTY FAIR – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. See best Otsego County has to offer. Daily shows, rides, more. Highlights include agriculture day, 2Xtreme racing monster truck show, beef show, contradancing, more. Otsego County Fair, Mills St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – 4 p.m. Operatic rendition of Homer’s “Odyssey” features rollicking sailor songs, storms, siren songs, more. General admission, $20. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/odyssey/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Presenting exhibit “Abstract Landscapes” by Colleen O’Hara. Lines, shapes cause viewer to observe, question what they understand about landscape before them. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/abstract-landscapes-colleen-ohara/?instance_id=1047

ICE CREAM – 5 – 8 p.m. Get Fabulous brownie sundaes served by Irene Curley and Liz Morley. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

SHAKESPEARE – 6 – 10:30 p.m. Celebrate the talents of the youth and Shakespeare at the 31st Shakespeare in the Valley featuring a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” and a picnic. Bring your own lawn seats. Tickets, $12/adult. West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/shakespeare-valley-much-ado-nothing/2018-08-03/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Welcome back Internationally touring singer/songwriter Matt Nakoa. Cost, $25/adult. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/index.cfm/fuseaction/Content.Display/Page/Home.cfm

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Julian Fleisher and His Rather Big Band. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

MOVIE NIGHT – 9 – 10:30 p.m. Showing “The Greatest Showman” (2017) on inflatable movie screen. Bring snacks, beverages, chairs, blankets, bug spray, etc for added comfort. Free, open to the public. Outdoor Soccer Field, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/community-movie-nights/

