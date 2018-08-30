HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

BALLOON FEST – 4 – 9 p.m. See balloons inflate, take a ride in one, more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432 2941 or visit www.facebook.com/BalloonFestOneonta/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of 2018 finale art show “Poetica Obscurum.” Featuring works by Robert Grinder, S. Worcester artist Pooh Kaye (screening zany stop motion animations for dancers and objects from The Backyard Series), and Gail Peachin exhibiting compelling collages based on black & white photographs. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

FILM SCREENING – 2 p.m. Showing Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Tickets, $5/adult. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

RAFFLE – 4 p.m. 50/50 raffle drawing to support GOHS Building Fund. 1$/ticket or $5/6 tickets. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Multimedia benefit exhibit features works by local artists on theme “Flight.” Works available for purchase by silent bidding. Concluding 10/28. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/opening-reception-flight-multi-media-benefit-exhibit/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2576990

FLOAT NIGHT – 6:45 – 8:30 p.m. Enjoy Summer Fun in pool. Guests must be accompanied by member. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

PUB THEOLOGY – 7 p.m. Enjoy beer, whine, non-alcoholic beverage, discussion, God. Pull up a chair talk with people of various philosophy’s, traditions, perspectives, more. Alex’s Bistro, 149 Main St., Cooperstown. E-mail cynthia.g.falk@gmail.com

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. “3 Programs of Musical Pleasures: The Virtuoso and the Intimate” featuring the Millennium Strings with guest artist extraordinary pianist Cullen Bryant performing works by Beethoven, Bottesini, Brahms, Koussevitzky, Mozart, more. First Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-263-2304.

