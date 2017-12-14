HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DEC. 15

CHRISTMAS CEILI – 7-9 p.m. Participate in a traditional Irish Dance performed by the Iona Troupe. Tickets, $10/adult, $5/child. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

MUSICAL – 7:30-10 p.m. The Orpheus Theater presents “Annie.” Tickets, $20/adult. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-432-9392 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip, Shop, & Enjoy at the Artisan Boutique. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/calendar-of-events/#!event/2017/12/16/holiday-artisan-boutique

HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Find amazing ceramic arts & crafts for sale. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

STRESSBUSTERS – 2-3:30 p.m. Color me Zen workshop to relieve stress. Color a mandala with the Stress Busters team. Free, open to the public. Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otesgo, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

VISIT SANTA – 3-6 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. Showing “Marshall.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1467629

PERFORMANCE – 7 p.m. Enjoy this production of Charles Dicken’s classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1453 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

