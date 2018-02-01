HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEB.2

CONCERT – 8:30 p.m. Musical performance of “In The Heights” with music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1660982

CONTRADANCE – 7:30-10:30 p.m. Dance with friends to the tunes of Erik House, fiddler from East Springfield whose repertoire focuses on Old Time and Quebecois tunes. Caller is Peter Blue.Arrive at 7:15 for a beginners introduction to the steps. Suggested donation, $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-965-8232 or visit otsegodancesociety.blogspot.com

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many differnt hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1750917

FILM SERIES – 7-9 p.m. Cabin Fever film festival presents “Wonder Woman” (2017). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

FILM SERIES – 7-10 p.m. Race Matters Film Series continues. This month showing “Bamboozled” (2000). Followed by discussion led by community/religious leaders. Films rated PG-13 or R. Free. The Community room, near JC Penny, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1533477

SQUARE DANCE – 7:30-10 p.m. Celebrate the Valentine season with the Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club of Cooperstown. Ray Taylor calls, Elma Taylor cues. Admission $5. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8665.

FILM SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “Roman J Israel, Esq.” Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771020

