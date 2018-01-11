HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JAN. 12

BOWL DECORATING – 6 – 9 p.m. Create and decorate a bowl for the Chili Bowl Cook-off Fundraiser. For adults, 21+. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/

FILM SERIES – 7-9 p.m. Cabin Fever film festival presents “Loving Vincent” (2017). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to the public. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

HISTORY DAY – 8 – 11:30 a.m. 7th Grade Local National History Day. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

SQUARE DANCE – 7:30 – 10 p.m. The Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club of Cooperstown holds their Winter Dance. Ray Taylor calls, Elma Taylor cues. Admission, $5. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8665.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.