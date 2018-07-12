HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 13

PREVIEW PARTY – 5 – 7 p.m. First look at 83rd Annual National Juried Art Exhibition and awards ceremony for CAA scholarship winners. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FAMILY FRIDAY – 7 – 8 p.m. Get out with the Family, participate in family obstacle course fun including tug-o-war, crawling, hurtles and more! 1 adult to 2 children please. Cost, $8/guest accompanied by a member. Green Space, Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

HEALTHCARE – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. An educational seminar for health providers to further educate them on the special needs of LGBT Adolescent Health. Marist College Student Center, 3399 N. Road, Poughkeepsie. 845-883-7260 or visit chahec.org/content/upcoming-events

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. – Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, hops, followed by tour of hop yard, hop house. Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

EXHIBIT OPENING – 5 – 7 p.m. SPLASH exhibit presents new paintings with Ashley Norwood Cooper, Stephanie Marcus, Petey Brown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

CONCERT – 6 – 9 p.m. Council Rock Band presents fireside Rock & Roll show. Great food, fresh brewed bear. Ommegang Brewery, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

LECTURE – 7 p.m. “Happiness and the Mind” talk by Phakchok Rinpoche, founder of RYG Meditation Center, offering advice on how to be happy. Rangjung Yeshe Gomde Meditation Center, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. 607-435-8390 or visit www.gomdecooperstown.org

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Presenting “An Evening of Aria and Song.” Andersen Center, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-725-9231 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/foothills-opera-experience-returns-to-hartwick-college/

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun social dance with caller Ed Bugle, local band Air Power. Arrive at 7:15 for introduction to the steps. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.blogspot.com

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin