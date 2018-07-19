HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 20

MOVIE NIGHT – 9 – 10:30 p.m. Screening of “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018) on the inflatable movie screen on the field. Bring snacks, beverages, chairs, blankets, bug spray, etc for added comfort. Free, open to the public. Outdoor Soccer Field, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/community-movie-nights/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Performance of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” by Neil Simon. A coming of age story about Eugene Morris Jerome, a teenage Polish-American immigrant during the Great Depression in Brooklyn. Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many deferent hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

MEET & GREET– 6 – 9 p.m. Saving Grace returns with rescue dogs from North Carolina seeking forever homes to meet prospective families before big day. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 919-518-1180 or visit www.facebook.com/Saving-Grace-North-164089567461378/

FIREPIT FRIDAY – 6 – 9 p.m. Enjoy bear, live music by Atomic Rewind, bonfire. Ommegang Brewery,656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

FIREMANS CARNIVAL – 6 p.m. – Midnight. Features rides, music by “Waiting on Bob,” fireworks at 10 p.m.. Free Parking/admission. Rt. 7, Schenevus. Visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/schenevus-firemans-carnival-2018

GALA – 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Annual summer event inspired by exhibit “Thomas Cole and the Garden of Eden.” Proceeds support educational programs at the museums. Iroquois Stable & Greenhouse (across from the Clark Sports Center), Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

PERFORMANCE – 7:30 p.m. “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, set during The Cold War, dramatizes stand-off between opposing arms dealers. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-walk-in-the-woods/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin