HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 22

SUMMER KICK-OFF – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Take a ride in a horse drawn carriage, get your face painted, enjoy food, a bouncy house, face painting, more. Admission by donation. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-547-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

GRADUATION – 7 – 8 p.m. Milford High School Seniors receive graduate. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

CHESTNUT CONTROL – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pull invasive water chestnuts out of Silver Lake. No outside kayaks permitted. Enjoy lunch courtesy of lake’s owner. Registration required. Silver Lake, New Berlin. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/water-chestnut-control-at-silver-lake/

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Group photography show featuring Gerry Gomez Pearlberg, Patrick Barnes, Tess Mayer and their photos from New York State. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. Call 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/group-photography-show/

THEATER – 7 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” performed by Orpheus Theater. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

