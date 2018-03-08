HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAR. 9

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of “An Artistic Discovery,” featuring works by 100 Otsego County students. Displayed thru 3/31. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FILM SERIES – 7 – 10 p.m. Race Matters Film Series features a screening of a major motion picture, followed by discussion led by community/religious leaders. This months film is “Get Out” (2017). Rated R. Rescheduled from 3/2. Free. The Community room, near JC Penny, Southside Mall, Oneonta.

ART SHOW – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. View 3 Solo shows by artists featured in the 2017 Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show. Open to May 9. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 ext. 110 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/regional-art-current-exhibitions

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Save lives, donate blood or platelets. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

STRESSBUSTERS – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about “Self-care.” The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4435 or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PAINT & SIP – 7 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy an evening at the Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Rd., Cooperstown. Call 802-430-8096 or e-mail wwohltjen@centershealthcare.org

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. Edmeston Central School spring musical “Seussical”. Edmeston Central School Auditorium, 11 North St., Edmeston. Call 607-965-8931 or visit www.edmestoncentralschool.net

