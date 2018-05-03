HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 4

SPRING CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society with other Children’s choirs perform Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Seasons.” Roberts Kolb leads the group of 62 singers. Tickets available at The Green Earth Market, Artware, Cooperstown Natural Foods. Performance at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-431-6060 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

FIESTA FUNDRAISER – 4 – 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious Mexican dinner followed by dancing. Take-out available. All proceed go to the purchase of a water filtration system for the village of Las Mercedes, Honduras. Cost $12/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come see what treasures you can find. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

POP-UP LIBRARY – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kids enjoy fun activities like story time, 3-D scanning, media demos, more. Learn to download free e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and use the catalogue app. All ages welcome. Get free Star Wars buttons & bookmarks while supplies last. May the Fourth be with you. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STUDENT SHOWCASE – 9:20 a.m. – 4 p.m. Students present their best work in “Student Showcase: An Exhibition of Liberal Arts In Practice.” Features 150 presentation, exhibits, performances, discussions by 190 students. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4628 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/students-show-off-best-work-during-showcase-2018/

ART EXPLORATION – 3:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Children paint a small terra cotta pot to take home. Great Mother’s Day gift. Cost, $20/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CAKEWALK – 5 – 8 p.m. Play a musical game, you could win a cake of your choice. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Christine Alexander, Allyn Stewart, Rose Mackiewicz and Linda Suskind-Kosmer exhibition. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/alexander-stewart-mackiewicz-kosmer/?instance_id=1024

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Black Panther.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1760894

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun social dance to tunes from England, Scotland, Quebec, more. Arrive at 7:15 for introduction to the steps. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8164 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

MUSICAL – 8 p.m. Presenting “Heathers The Musical” which follows Veronica through cliques, crimes, & chaos of her senior year. Contains mature language & content. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 800-595-4849 or visit www.boldtheatrics.com

