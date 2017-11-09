HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOV. 10

OPENING RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. The Holiday Show & Sale opens for the holidays. Find one-of-a-kind gifts by area artists. Cooperstown Art Association. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

MUSICAL – 7:30 p.m. CCS presents “Little Women” about Jo March and her 3 sisters during the Civil War as they grow up. Cooperstown Highschool Auditorium. Call 607.547.8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/4460-2/#.WfjUrltSyUk

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 9-11:30 a.m. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. 6 Ann St, Richfield Springs. Call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Find this seasons gifts. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2392 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

FILM DAYS – 10 a.m.-Noon. View “One Big Home” and explore the issues of outsized ‘trophy’ homes in Martha’s Vineyard. Includes post-screening discussion with filmmaker Thomas Bena. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/one-big-home

FILM DAYS – 12:15-1:30 p.m. View “Windshield: A Vanished Vision,” about an iconic house, its eventual demise, and the family that lived there. Post Screening discussion with Thomas Bena, Peggy Parsons. Jones Center, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/windshield

FILM DAYS – 1:45-3:45 p.m. View “Rosenwald,” about the movement to build rural schools for African-American children in the South and their legacy today. Post-screening discussion with director Aviva Kempner. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/rosenwald

FARM WALK – 2 p.m. Explore Mohican farm as a home. Walk through fields, gardens, woods, lake shore and understand how each environment supports the different plant, animal life. Mohican farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/mohican-farm-walk-2-pm/

FILM DAYS – 4-5:15 p.m. View “Urban Tides” documenting the process of reclaiming a polluted and seemingly uninhabitable secition of Amsterdam by a group of youth with a DIY approach. Post-screening discussion with filmmaker Simone Eleveld. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/urban-tides

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 p.m. GMU presents “Cars 3.” Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School Auditorium, 693 NY. 51, Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2207 or visit www.gmucsd.org

BOOK RELEASE – 7:30 p.m. Celebrate release of “Citizen Soldier: The Revolutionary War Journal of Joseph Bloomfield,” edited by Mark Edward Lender & James Kirby Martin. Free, suggested $5 donations. Fort Plain Museum, 389 Canal St., Fort Plain. Call 518-774-5669 or visit fortplainmuseum.com

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy drama “All in the Timing” consisting of 6 comic sketches about language, life, and complicated romances. The Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Ctr. Rd. 2, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/65056613773/

FILM DAYS – 8:30-11 p.m. View “Dawson City: Frozen Time” about the time of the Gold Rush as told in film fragments found in Dawson City, Canada. Post-screening discussion with filmmaker Bill Morrison. Village Hall Ballroom, Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films-events/dawson-city

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.