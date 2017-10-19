HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCT. 20

THEATER – 8 p.m. Performance of Woody Allen’s “Don’t Drink The Water.” Cost, $10-$15. The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

POETRY FESTIVAL – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free reading open to the public features nationally recognized poets; Marie Howe, Major Jackson, Robert Pinsky. Auditorium, Sharon Springs Central School. Call 518-284-3426 or visit www.klinkhart.org/poetry

WORKFORCE SUMMIT – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Human services summit with professionals to address challenges and solutions to recruitment and retention in Upstate New York. The Kennedy-Willis Center at Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd., Edmeston. Call (607)-965-8377, ext. 117 or visit pathfindervillage.org/research-center/workforce/

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Find great things. Bag sale begins 4 p.m. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-858-0126.

RESOURCE FAIR – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Senior are invited to explore what resources are available in Otsego county. Connect with the organizations and agencies in our area. In the Lobby, Bassett Clinic, 48 River St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-6691 or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/free-senior-resource-fair/

RUMMAGE SALE – Noon-5 p.m. Find good items, enjoy the bake sale. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 811 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30-8 p.m. Take a candlelit tour of the museum and learn about mysterious happenings in the historic village. A tour begins every half hour. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/ghost-tours

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. One hour tour visits sites in the mansion where ghostly manifestations have been reported over 150 years. Tours leave at 6, 6:30, 7, & 7:30. Reservations required, tickets $20. Call 607-547-5098 ext. 6 or visit hydehall.org

PUERTO RICO FUNDRAISER – 7-10 p.m. Bid on items in the silent auction or bring donations. Proceeds benefit Unidos for Puerto Rico and Unicef. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-2925 or visit www.facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany/

