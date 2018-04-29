HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 30

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. In tribute to the innocent and brave lost across the globe. Features pieces like ‘A Curse Upon Iron,’ ‘Dona nobis pacem’, more. Free. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2216 or visit www.facebook.com/SUNYOneonta/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=986

