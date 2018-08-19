HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 20

OPERA – 7:30 p.m. Mezzo soprano Samantha Malk perform’s Leo Hoiby’s Bon Appetit!, one woman opera show based on Julia Child’s cooking show, while baking a cake. Ticket’s, $25/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 800-838-3006 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

PHOTOGRAPHY – 6 – 8 a.m. Sunrise on Glimmerglass Photo Excursions. Walk behind Fenimore Art Museum with photographer Kevin Gray, capture sunrise over Otsego Lake. Cost, $17/non-member. Lawn, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

THEATER – 5 p.m. “Trouble In Tahiti” one act send-up of suburban American dream by Leonard Bernstein featuring member of Young Artists Program. Cost, $35/adult. Pavilion, Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/trouble-in-tahiti/

PHOTOGRAPHY – 6 – 8 p.m. Take photographs during ‘Golden Hour’ just before sunset with staff member Kevin Gray providing pointers on composition, light, shadow, more. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Sunset-Farm-Photography

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718.

WRITERS EVENING – 7 p.m. Local writers present works in progress followed by moderated Q&A session. New writers welcome to supportive community. Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St., Stamford. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/05/10/august-20-writers-evening/

