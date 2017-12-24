HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DEC. 25

CHRISTMAS MASS – 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3920 or visit www.stmarysoneonta.org

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9555 or visit www.christchurchcooperstown.org

LEGOS – 3-4 p.m. Play with the library’s lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718 or visit carriagehouseartstudio.com/classes/figure-drawing/

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association. (607)547-9777

