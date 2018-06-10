HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 11

ESCAPE ROOM – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Use clues to solve puzzles and escape the Harry Potter themed room within 1 hour. Limited time slots available. Free. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

TALKING OPERA – 7 p.m. Maestro Joseph Colaneri returns to enrich our understanding o the inventive woodland fable “The Cunning Little Vixen” by Leos Janacek. Parish Hall, Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit www.facebook.com/glimmerglassfestival/

OPEN PLAY – 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tinker with 3-D printing. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=992

TROUT UNLIMITED – 7 p.m. Regular meeting featuring presentation on “Row vs. Wade” an analysis of problems, advantages of drift boat fishing or wading in South-Western Catskill rivers. Includes raffle for fishing related prizes. Education Room, Heritage at the Plains, 163 Heritage Cir., Oneonta. Call 607-563-1978

