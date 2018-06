HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 18

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=993

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin