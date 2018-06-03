HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 4

DEMO NIGHT – 6 – 7 p.m. Watch students of Cooperstown Equestrian Park perform a drill team, dressage, vaulting demonstrations. Ice cream included. Cooperstown Equestrian Park, 3444 Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. Call 585-797-7256 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownEquestrianProperties/

TALKING OPERA – 7 p.m. Discuss “West Side Story” with Board Member Richard Johnson and Abby Rodd, director of production. Parish Hall, Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit www.facebook.com/glimmerglassfestival/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=991

