HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAR. 19

SQUARE DANCE – 5 – 9 p.m. Round & Square dancing with Randy Hulse. Cost, $9/person. Oneonta Moose Club, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-6871.

WOMEN’S HISTORY – 5 – 6:30 p.m. “Mental Illness and Stopping the Stigma” presented by Sydney S. Scalici and Laura Maneates of the Counseling Center. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-to-celebrate-womens-history-month/

LEGOS – 3 – 4 p.m. The Library Lego collection is available for children to build with. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

COMEDY – 9 p.m. A/C Presents Chilling W/Luke Mones. Tickets, $3. Waterfront Room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1754753

