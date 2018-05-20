HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 21

SPAGHETTI DINNER – 5 – 7 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti with homemade sauce, sausage, meatballs, bread, salad, drinks, dessert. Support the Cooperstown Boy Scouts. Take out available. Cost, $10/adult. Cooperstown Veterans Club, 60 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8282.

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Give Blood, Save a Life. Cooperstown High School. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?utm_campaign=rco_search_home&utm_medium=rco_blood&utm_source=redcross.org&zipSponsor=13326

PHOTO EXCURSION – 6 – 8 p.m. Visit the historic village in the Golden Hour before sunset with photographer Kevin Gray who will provide helpful tips on composition, lighting, camera techniques, more. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Sunset-Farm-Photography

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=989

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Mondays. Open Drawing Group. $10 per class suggested donation. Cooperstown Art Association, 5 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Info Janet Erway, 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin