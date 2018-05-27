HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 28

CANOE REGATTA – 6 a.m. Professional, recreational paddlers race 70 miles down the Susquehanna River. Launch at Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Finish at General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Ln., Bainbridge. Call 607-386-1351 or visit www.canoeregatta.org/6_00am_C4.html

PARADE – 11 a.m. Cooperstown Vets Club remembers the fallen soldiers. Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8282.

ENDURANCE RACE – 6 a.m. Fun 70 mile race open to canoers, kayakers of all abilities. Fun Race, No Awards. Launch at Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Finish at General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Ln., Bainbridge. Call 607-386-1351 or visit www.canoeregatta.org/6_00am_Rec_70.html

EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. Learn about the soldiers of past wars. Includes artifacts and photos from the Revolutionary war to both World Wars to the War in Afghanistan. Edmeston Museum, 1 N. Main St., Edmeston. Call 607-293-6635 or visit www.edmestonny.org

PARADE – 10 a.m. Celebrate Memorial Day. Main St., Bainbridge.

PARADE – 11 a.m. Celebrate Memorial Day. Parade forms at 10:30 at intersection of South St./Burdick Ave. & concludes on the lawn of Edmeston Central School. Visit www.edmestonny.org/2018-memorial-day-parade-in-edmeston/

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

AWARDS – 5 p.m. (approx.) Trophies and Awards are presented to the winners of the General Clinton Canoe Regata. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Ln., Bainbridge. Call 607-237-6008 or visit www.canoeregatta.org/index.html

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=990

FILM SCREENING – 7 – 10 p.m. Screening of award winning documentary “Citizen Clark… A Life of Principle” by Oneonta film-maker Joseph C. Stillman. Spanning a 90 year period, the film explores events from Selma to the Parkland shooting in FL. Followed by a Q&A session with the film-maker. Templeton Hall, 93 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Call 607-287-5175.

DRAWING GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. Mondays. Open Drawing Group. $10 per class suggested donation. Cooperstown Art Association, 5 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Info Janet Erway, (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

