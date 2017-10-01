HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCT. 2

COMEDY – 9-10 p.m. Comedian JR De Guzman serenades the audience with music, jokes, stories of traveling the world, and life after college. Admission, $3. Hunt Union Waterfront room, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1458990

YARN WORKSHOP – 5-6:30 p.m. Work with instructor Tori to create something for yourself or loved one. All skill levels welcome! Create mittens, hats, more. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

POETRY WORKSHOP – 1:30-3 p.m. Write poetry and songs with John Michael Zov. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435, e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org. or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LEGOS – 3-4 p.m. Play with the library’s lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

PHOTOGRAPHY WALK – 7-8:30 a.m. View the sunrise over Otsego Lake with photographer Kevin Gray. He will give tips on composition, light and shadow, camera techniques. Bring a camera to capture the view of the sunrise on the lake. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call (607)547-1510 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/Sunrise-Otsego-Lake-Photography

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with a live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718 or visit carriagehouseartstudio.com/classes/figure-drawing/

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

