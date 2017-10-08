HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCT. 9

COLUMBUS DAY

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Orchid expert Glen Decker presents to the Oneonta Federated Garden Club on his experiences traveling the world in search of orchid species and his work to reproduce his findings. Refreshments served. All welcome. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. E-mail Angie.Eichler@oneonta.edu for info.

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 9:30 a.m.-Noon. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. Frank J. Basloe Library, 245 N Main St, Herkimer. Call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. Frank J. Basloe Library, 245 N Main St, Herkimer. Call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

POETRY WORKSHOP – 1:30-3 p.m. Write poetry, songs with John Michael Zov. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435, e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LEGOS – 3-4:30 p.m. Play with the library’s lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

YARN WORKSHOP – 5-6:30 p.m. Work with instructor Tori to create something for yourself or loved one. All skill levels welcome! Create mittens, hats, more. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30-9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with a live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718 or visit carriagehouseartstudio.com/classes/figure-drawing/

