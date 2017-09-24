HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPT. 25

HIDDEN FIGURES – 7 p.m. Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The Story of the African American Women Who Helped Win the Space Race,” presents a Mills Distinguished lecture. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2550 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/news-events/hidden-figures-author-give-lecture

YARN WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Work with instructor Tori to create something for yourself or loved one. All skill levels welcome! Create mittens, hats, more. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LEGOS – 3-4 p.m. Play with the library’s lego collection. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STRESSBUSTERS – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monthly class with Bonni Canavan and Jackie Madden offering you simple tips and tricks to reduce stress and enhance your peace of mind. Free and open to the public. 3rd Floor Community Room, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)316-8341 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with a live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12 per class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 435-8718 or visit carriagehouseartstudio.com/classes/figure-drawing/

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

