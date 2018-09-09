HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

LECTURE – 6 p.m. Learn about “Xenophobia and silent racism in Europe: Its impact on migrants and refugees and their human rights” with Dr. Alessandra Viviani, University of Siena, Italy. In particular she address impact on human rights of migrant, refugee children in school. Free, open to public. Waterfront Room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3183 or visit bulletin.oneonta.edu/2018/08/28/lawyer-human-rights-activist-to-speak-at-hunt-union/

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Learn tips & tricks to prepare your garden for the cold season ahead with Tony Antes, Director of Federated Garden Clubs of NY, District VI. Oneonta Federated Garden Club, St. James Episcopal Church 305 Main St., Oneonta. E-mail millerwillis3@gmail.com or visit oneontagardenclub.com

EXHIBIT OPENING – Noon. Learn about “Oneonta Photographers – 1850-1930” curated by Wayne Wright. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 12:30 – 3 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. Clark Sports Center Cooperstown. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

OPEN PLAY – 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tinker with 3-D printing. Highlight, using your logo in a 3D print. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

TAI CHI – 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Eight week course for adults aged 60+. May increase flexibility for those with Arthritis, prevent falls in elderly. Twice/week, thru 10/31. Free, registration required. Unitarian Universalist Soceity of Oneonta. 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-547-4232 or visit www.otsegocounty.com/depts/ofa/OfficefortheAgingNews2.htm

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

GARDEN TOUR – 6 p.m. Learn about the gardens, how they have evolved over time, what flowering plants live there. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2236 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org/the-news/programs-a-events/417-brookwood-point-history-and-garden-tours

PAINTING WORKSHOP – 6 – 8 p.m. 4 session class building from simple sketches, basic forms, to full watercolor painting with David Kiehm. Bring your own materials. Cost, $95/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718.

READING & DISCUSSION – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Series titled GROWING AND AGING focusing on how we view aging in ourselves, others. Free, open to public. Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St., Franklin. 607-829-2941 or visit www.franklinfreelibrary.org

