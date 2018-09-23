HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

DISTINGUISHED LECTURE – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Presenting this years Mills Distinguished Lecture, Bryan Stevenson is author of “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” describing the early years of Stevenson’s legal practice after founding Equal Justice Initiative to represent the poor, the wrongly condemned, and women and children and the injustice he and his clients encountered in our Justice system. Free, open to public. Alumni Field House, Dewar Arena, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2644191

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

TAI CHI – 10 – 11 a.m. Eight week course for adults aged 60+. May increase flexibility for those with Arthritis, prevent falls in elderly. Twice/week, thru 10/31. Free, registration required. The Meadows Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. 607-547-4232.

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 12:30 – 3 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. Clark Sports Center Cooperstown. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

SIT N’ KNIT – 1 – 2 p.m. Work on knitting or hand stitching project. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Free, interactive, 7 week workshop to help bassett patients living with chronic conditions like diabetes, breathing problems, depression, more get support from peers, learn coping skills, communicate with family/friends/medical professionals, set goals, more. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. 607-547-3456 or visit www.bassett.org/medical/services/chronic-condition-care/living-well-chronic-condition

SUPPORT GROUP – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bi-monthly meetings with Family Resource Network for families to talk, network, share experiences in friendly, safe environment. Dinner provided. Send suggestions for presenters/discussion topics. Elm park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit familyrnorg.presencehost.net/news_events/event_calendar.html/event/2018/09/24/1537828200/family-resource-network-support-group/187302

TEEN SCENE – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Teens rock out, work out with POUND – alternative group exercise format inspired by drumming. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.familyrn.org/programs/teen_scene.html

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=1007

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin