HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

LABOR DAY!

COMEDY – 9 – 10:30 p.m. American English comedy tour featuring Jacob Williams (Wild n’ Out). Featuring 2 comedians, one from American one from England, bringing unique perspectives and sharing hilarious stories about cultural differences. General admission, $3. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2622434

FOOD FOR THROUGHT – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. “Seen and Unseen: Photographs by Imogen Cunningham” presented by Kevin Gray touring the special exhibit showing highlights of her 70 year career. Cost, $30/non-member. Study Center, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547–1510 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718.

