HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 14

AUCTION – 5:30 p.m. Annual event with live & wall auction featuring Phish tickets, art, jewelry, vacation, antiques, more. Free child care available. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

HISTORY SHOW – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Visit the Postcard and Ephemera Show featuring a display of vintage postcards, sheet music, posters, documents, trading cards, more. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

CLEAN-UP – 8:30 – 11 a.m. Help pick-up litter from a 2 mile stretch of St. Hwy. 80 in Springfield and Cooperstown. Bags, gloves, & safety equipment provided. Wear long pants & dress to get dirty. Volunteers age 12+. Pre-registration required. Meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/highway-cleanup-6/

CONFERENCE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The SUNY-O Philosophy club and Philosophy department welcome students from across the country to present their papers on topics ranging from Plato to happiness, to objectivism. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2550 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1839419

JOB FAIR – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Connect with employers and find your next opportunity. FoxCare Center, St. Rt. 7, Oneonta. Call 607-267-4010 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2018-job-fair-253

FUNDRAISER – 10 a.m. Support the Richfield Springs Community Center at this 2k or 5k run, 2-mile walk, or children’s fun run starting at 9:45. Register at The Vets Club, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-749-3286 or visit runsignup.com/RSCC

CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thematic challenge for the kids. This month, explore the building potential of paper, create the tallest free standing structure, more. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SEMINAR – 10 a.m. – Noon. Presentation on Harriet Tubman. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-celebrates-the-diversity-of-humanity-in-april/

GARDEN WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Learn to make and set up a hot-frame to give your garden a jump on the growing season. Cost, $110/non-members. Includes hot-frame kit. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/programs/%5Bfield_program_type-raw%5D/americana_academy_workshop_hot_frame_gardening

STUDENT EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. See the juried works of students. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. Call 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/future-exhibition/prattmwp-sophomore-show/

SCIENCE SATURDAY – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the kid for the morning story hour, learn about electrons at the Electricity Alive demonstration at 11:30, participate in an archaeological dig at 1, & tap your sense of wonder at the planetarium matinee show at 2. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

PORTRAITS – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. SUNY Oneonta student will be available to photograph families for her final project with consent of the families. Portraits will be available, free, to the families. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

OPERA – 12:30 p.m. See Verdi’s “Luisa Miller” streaming live from The Met. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

HISTORY SOCIETY – 1 p.m. Annual meeting of the Oneonta Chapter National Society of the American Revolution focusing on the NYS Archives Partnership Trust. All invited. Learn about the DAR’s projects to preserve history. Masonic Temple, 322 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6625.

MINDFULNESS – 1 – 2 p.m. The community is invited to learn and practice mindfulness exercises and skill to use in their lives such as mindful movement, journalling, intention setting Dr. Lorie Ostrander will lead the retreat. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-282-1038 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CONDUCTORS CIRCLE – 2 – 3 p.m. Discuss Haydn’s classic Orotorio, “The Seasons” with Music Director G. Roberts Kolb of the Catskill Choral Society. Includes a musical preview. The society will perform the concert in May. Heritage Room, The Plains, 163 Heritage Cir., Oneonta. Call 607-431-6060 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “12 Strong.” Cost, $3/person. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1758013

MUSIC – 7 – 9 p.m. CCS Thespians present the 4th annual Hawkeye Revue. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

DRAMA CLUB – 7 p.m. OHS students present “A Chorus Line.” Tickets, $10. Auditorium, Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. “Bloody Murder,” a hilarious parody of the classic British WhoDunnit presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets, $18. Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Call 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. The 4H Hartwick Theater Guild presents “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. Call 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting “Hand to God” following the story of a troubled teen boy and his relationships with his pastor, his neighbor, the school bully, and his mother. Admission, $10. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4227 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-college-theatre-arts-department-presents-hand-to-god/

