HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 28

FAREWELL CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra performs works by Beethoven, Rutter, followed by Maestro Charles Schneider’s farewell performance of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th movements of Symphony No. 5 by Dimitri Shostakovich followed by a reception. Tickets, $30. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net

BABY SHOWER – 9 a.m. – Noon. Annual community baby shower featuring information & mini-classes from providers on pregnancy, breastfeeding, fatherhood, babies, birth, breastfeeding, and beyond. Door prizes & games galore. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. Call 607-433-8000 or visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

SPIRIT FEST – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate Spring Awakening with the Institute for Spiritual Development. Features psychic readings, workshops, energy healers, a buffet lunch, and vendors. Guest speakers include Diane Foster on “Disconnecting from Negativity,” and Diane Friedell who leads a guided meditation to meet your spirit animal. Registration preferred. Lotus Center, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. Call 607-267-4693 www.shiftnewyork.com

CLEAN UP – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Prepare the historic mill for opening day. Tasks include spring cleaning of the many historic buildings, raking/preparing flower beds, repairing fences, more. Hanford Mills, Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. Call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/about-hanford-mills-museum/support-our-historic-working-mill-2/volunteer/

GOATS IN THE MUSEUM – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Play with the baby goats from Angry Creek Orchard and learn about the origins on one of the earliest domesticated animals. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

DRAGON DATES – Noon – 3 p.m. Enjoy game night with Family Resource Network. Free for OPWDD eligible people. Registration required, Parent or Guardian must accompany. Family Resource Network, 46 Oneida St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0001 or visit www.familyrn.org/programs/social_skills.html

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. See Massenet’s “Cendrillon” streaming live from The Met. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

SPRING FASHION – 3:30 p.m. Students show off their floral themed spring fashions. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1967707

PERFORMANCE – 3:30 p.m. See a performance of the morris dance by the Binghamton Morris Men, a living tradition that goes back hundreds of years. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. E-mail kkearns92@hotmail.com or visit binghamtonmorris.wordpress.com

FAMILY GAMES – 3:30 p.m. Bring the family for your favorite Table, Card, and board games. Bring your own or use the cafes. Meet new people. The Meeting Place, 187 Main St., Suite A, Unadilla. Call 607-765-7386 or visit www.facebook.com/themeetingplace.unadilla.ny/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Annihilation.” Tickets, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1760845

INTERFAITH – 7 p.m. A Season of Faith and Understanding continues with a presentation by Marybeth and Vali Vargha of the Baha’i Community of Oneonta. Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta. E-mail ksider@hotmail.com

COFFEE HOUSE –7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake.

MEMORIAL CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Remembering the contributions of Hans & Edith Wilk. Features Hartwick College Chorus and others performing Rutters ‘Mass of the Children,’ Beethovens’ Overture to Prometheus, more. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net/news-events/upcoming-events.html

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting a performance of “Of Mice and Men.” Tickets, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

