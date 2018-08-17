HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

HOPSEGO – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Family friendly festival featuring activities, fun, games, opportunities to learn local history and craft brewing. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Hopsego

ANTIQUE TRACTORS – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Antique tractors, engines, working exhibits on display. All brands, sizes, shapes, colors, conditions accepted. Fun for all. Roseboom. 607-264-9327 or visit www.farmershotline.com/farm-events/18th-annual-roseboom-antique-power-days

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Fly-in breakfast features all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages. Cost, $7.50/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

BEEP BASEBALL – 9 a.m. Learn about beep baseball for blind, visually impaired. Learn the rules at 10 a.m., experience beep baseball in the Learning Center at 11 a.m., demonstration at 2 p.m., screening “The Renegades: A Beep Ball Story” at 7 p.m. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/Beep-baseball-bash?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Give blood, save a life, get free admission to Hall of Fame. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 1-800- RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org

CARS & COFFEE – 9 – 11 a.m. Join fellow gearheads for a relaxed display of multi-brand, multi-period cars. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692.

WEAVING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Weaving and cosmology workshop to release creative energy, demystify reading your astrological natal chart, more with Owyn Ruck. Cost, $75/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/event/weaving-cosmology/

WORKSHOP – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Learn the basics of growing, pruning, winter protection and other tips to help you successfully grow lavender in our region. Cost, $35/person. Kingfisher Lavender, 182 Buck Road, Fly Creek. 607-437-2174 or visit www.kingfisherlavender.com/visit/

SHOWTALK – 10:30 a.m. James B. Stewart: The Economics of Art. Presentation by Stewart, New York Times Columnist, staff writer at The New Yorker, more speaks on money and the arts with Young Artists program performing related songs, scenes. Cost, $25/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. glimmerglass.org

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, and hops, followed by a tour of the hop yard, hop house. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

THEATER – Noon.“A Case For Eviction” following the struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

MEMORIAL REGATTA – 1 p.m. Features sprint races from swimming beach to western end of lake & back, 1-mile circumnavigation race, home-built boats and rafts race. Also, enjoy games, food, corn hole tournament in the parking lot. Benefit to Schenevus Lake Park Capital Improvement Fund. Cost, $25/adult paddler. Schenevus Lake, Schenevus Lake Park, Lake Road, Schenevus. 607-638-9295 or visit www.lukehazenmemorialregatta.com/

OPENING RECEPTION – 1 – 3 p.m. Celebrate 3 exhibits featuring works in portrait drawings, watercolor, large acrylic paintings, ceramics more. Runs thru 9/7. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/index.cfm/fuseaction/VMS.EventDetail/EventCatPK/GLE/EventPK/0CF80036-5056-A852-6B1F94559A229D50.cfm

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author David Wanczyk discusses book “Beep: Inside the Unseen World of Baseball for the Blind.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17344?date=0

CHARACTER TOUR – 1 p.m. Tour the museum through the eyes of the artists themselves. Features a tour with Thomas Cole as portrayed by a Templeton Player. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

THEATER – 3 & 7:30 p.m. Showing “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, Directed by Julie Kline. A powerful drama depicting when a Bronx School Principal takes matters into her own hands when she suspects Father Flyn of improper relations with a male student. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/doubt/

CLOSING PARTY – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate show “Splash” and participating artists Petey Brown, Ashley Norwood Cooper, Megan Adams Irving, Steph Marcus. Includes refreshments, free admission. All welcome. Exhibit on view thru 8/22. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TOURNAMENT & BAND – 5:30 p.m. Cornhole Tournament on lawn followed by Thunderwatt at 7 performing 2 sets to 10. The Lake House, 2521 Co. Hwy. 22, Richfield Springs. 315-858-2058 or visit www.facebook.com/LakeHouseLodge/

TWAIN READING – 7 – 8 p.m. Reading of play by Mark Twain “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.” Free with cash donation. Amphitheater, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

POTLUCK DINNER – 7 p.m. All American Community Dinner. Bring a dish to share. Beverages, plates, silverware provided. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Hot Tin Roof presents The Council Rock Band. Enjoy Ommegang beer, great music, fun in the sun. Cooperstown Fun Park, 4858 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800.

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Dirt Road Express plays classic and modern country. Free. 3 Chenango Rd, Edmeston. Call 607-965-8377.

SPEAKEASY SOCIAL – 8 p.m. Performance by Guilty Pleasures Cabaret celebrating the spirit of the spirit of prohibition-era drinking establishments through dance, music, comedy. Tickets, $15/adult. The Church, Co. Rd. 11, Mt. Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit www.upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news/

