HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

ART & MUSIC – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Outdoor street festival featuring outstanding regional artists, crafters, musicians, writers, more. Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit cityofthehillsartsfestival.com

O-COUNTY FAIR – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. See best Otsego County has to offer. Daily shows, rides, more. Highlights include equestrian Gymkhana, bicycle giveaway, truck pull, livestock parade of champions, Supreme Champion Showmanship, talent contest, more. Otsego County Fair, Mills St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. – Noon. 3-on-3 basketball tournament to support capital improvements to historic Gilbert Block in heart of downtown. Cost, $40/team. Centennial Park, 55 Spring St., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2836 or visit www.facebook.com/events/401226647065172/

ESCAPE ROOM – 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Solve puzzles, use clues, escape from the Backstage at the Concert themed room. Limit 6/time-slot. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

BEAUTY WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join Anna Krusinski of Willow & Birch Apothecary to create lavender bath fizzies, scrubs to take with you. Registration required, cost $35 materials included. Adult 15+. Children 10-14 must be accompanied by an adult. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/05/27/august-4-natural-beauty/

SHOWTALK – 10:30 a.m. Celebrate 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein with Jamie Bernstein. Explore his work, life, legacy with the young artists performing works by the American Master. Cost, $25. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S0W00000l0uqNUAQ

STREAM DAY – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Look for macroinvertebrates (crayfish, bugs, etc.) in the Susquehanna River with Oneonta World of Learning. Learn about river ecology, the watershed, more. All ages welcome. Fortin Park, Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

HOPPY TOURS – 11 a.m. Brief history, discussion of beer, brewing, hops, followed by tour of hop yard, house. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/hoppy-trails

CAR SHOW – Noon – 4 p.m. See antique cars, participate in a raffle, enjoy food by Fort Plain AmVets, vendors. Followed by live music featuring Tucker Yager and the Curtis Road Band. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 Co. Hwy. 80, Fort Plain. 518-993-2239 or visit www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

THEATER – Noon. “A Case For Eviction” following struggle of Frank and Dora to evict a temporary resident from their guest room. Leatherstocking Stage, The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/A-Case-for-Eviction

PADDLE & PULL – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring your canoe/kayak, or reserve one of OCCA’s, and help pull invasive water chestnuts from the stump portion of Goodyear Lake. Bring water, sunscreen, & a hat. Registration requested. Meet at Porlandville Fishing Access, St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake-2/

AUTHORS SERIES – 1 p.m. Baseball author Bill Sullivan discusses book “Long Before the Miracle: The Making of the New York Mets.” Followed by book signing. Included with admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/17341?date=0

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “Silent Night.” About the Chirstmas Eve Truce between German, Scottish, French soldiers during WWI. Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/silent-night/

PERFORMANCE – 2 p.m. Showing “Circus Minimus” written, performed by Kevin O’Keefe with collaboration by the audience. Free Admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/circus-minimus/

VIGNETTES – 2 p.m. Guided tour showcasing three site-specific performances by the Templeton Players on the struggle for Women’s Rights. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/women-rights

FISHING DERBY – 3 – 6 p.m. Catch & release event for children aged 3-15. Must have own gear, bucket, adult supervision. Refreshments provided. Oneonta Lions Club presents awards by age group for most fish caught. Free, registration required. Forms avialable at City Clerk, Recreation Department, Mac’s Barber Shop, at the Derby. Hodges Pond, Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many deferent hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SUMMER GALA – 5 – 10 p.m. Jane Austen pays a visit to Hyde Hall. Enjoy music, an experience dinner, games, treats, more. Cost, $195/individual 30+. RSVP by July 27. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/event/hyde-hall-summer-gala-jane-austen-pays-a-call-to-hyde-hall/

MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Hot Tin Roof present Atomic Rewind. Enjoy Ommegang beer, great music, fun in the sun. Cooperstown Fun Park, 4858 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Monkey and the Crowbar play Dylan, The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffet and more. Free. 3 Chenango Rd, Edmeston. 607-965-8377.

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Julian Fleisher and His Rather Big Band. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher/

