HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DEC. 23

CHRISTMAS DINNER – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Enjoy a homemade Christmas dinner. Transportation to the meal and home delivery available. The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Ann Steen @ 432-1283.

WASSAILING – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy hot, spiced apple cider. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com/wassailing-weekend-28

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Main St. Walkway, Oneonta. E-mail oneontafarmersmarket607@gmail.com or visit www.oneontafarmersmarket.org/home.html

VISIT SANTA – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Get your picture taken with Santa. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Call 607) 432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

VISIT SANTA – 1-5 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage. Can’t make it? Donate cookies and hot chocolate. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

