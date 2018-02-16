HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEB.17

POLAR BEAR JUMP – 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Residents jump in a frozen lake to raise money to support local children, adults, organizations. This year the reciptient will be the Oneonta YMCA. Goodyear Lake, Portlandville. Call 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

FROZEN TOES RACE – 10:30 a.m. Frozen Toes 5 mile race on the outdoor hiking trail. Cost, $20/person. Registration 9-10 a.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2018-frozen-toes-5-miler/

CONSERVATION FILM – 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “Defenders of Wildlife: Racing Extinction” film screening and panel. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

SCIENCE SATURDAY – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the kid for the morning story hour, learn about electrons at the Electricity Alive demonstration at 11:30, learn about robot at 1, & tap your sense of wonder at the planetarium matinee show at 2. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy the winter. Cost $5/person. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown.

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PLAY READING – 4 – 6 p.m. Presenting “Happy Birt’day, Greta Garbo” a new work by Central New York Playwright Sandi Dollinger. Feedback welcome. Admission by donation. Next reading, 3/3. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/event/next-readings-new-works-regional-playwrights

POTLUCK DINNER – 6 p.m. Enjoy dinner with friends. Bring a dish to pass. Plates & beverages provided. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 811 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/Fly-Creek-United-Methodist-Church-750301651678047/

MARDI GRAS – 6 – 10 p.m. Celebration includes Karaoke, music, a Kings & Queens courts, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, more. Tickets, $15/single. Benefit for Orpheus Theater. Oneonta Moose Lodge, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-432-9392 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org/events.html

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Justice League.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1752193

FILM SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “Justice League.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771131

