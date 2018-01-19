HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JAN. 20

COMMUNITY ART DAY – 10 a.m.- Noon. Create an underwater scene with the Japanese art of “gyotaku,” (fish printing) using rubber replicas of Otsego Lake fish. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.FenimoreArt.org.

BROADBAND INFO – 2 p.m. Public meeting to update the community on the Broadband project. Questions welcome. Laurens Central School, 55 Main St., Laurens. Call 607-432-2050 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegoelectriccooperative/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SEUSSICAL – 3 p.m. The 7th & 8th Graders present their first ever musical based on several tales by Dr. Seuss. Cooperstown Central School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/its-a-debut-the-first-ever-7th-and-8th-grade-musical-at-ccs-suessical-junior/#.WlUXPFWnGUk

JAZZ CONCERT – 3 p.m. Performance by the John Colonna Jazz Trio featuring Evan Jagels on bass and Graeme Francis on drums. Tickets $20/adult. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. Call 607-783-2010 or visit dunderberggallery.tix.com.

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Murder On The Orient Express,” (2017). Tickets $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1746162

CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Burns and Kristy perform with the full band at The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/burns-and-kristy-12018-at-the-otesaga-resort-hotel/

THEATER – 8 p.m. Presenting “Love, Loss, And What I Wore.” The Production Center, The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org

