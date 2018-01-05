HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JAN. 6

KNITTERS PROGRAM – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Find the local knitters group and other guests to help beginners to intermediate knitters work on a project or begin something new. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DRESS SWAP – 1-3 p.m. Find gently used formal dresses for the Father-Daughter Dance and a raffle to a local hair salon. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 ext. 9 or visit www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

BOTTLE DRIVE – 9 a.m. Have clean, returnable bottle & cans on or visible from the curb. Call Bruce at 267-6730 for info or concerns.

WORKSHOP – 9 a.m.-Noon. Public speaking workshop where students familiarize themselves with the 5 presentation categories. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2015/12/31/4-h-public-presentations-workshop-otsego-county

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.